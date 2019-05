PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD) has denied involvement in the application of identity card (IC) registration issue for illegal immigrants in Sabah which has been circulating on social media recently.

NRD in a statement today said that several photos of the forms, related to identity card registration, being disseminated were not official documents issued and used by the NRD for registration purposes.

Regarding this, the statement said a police report would be lodged and the NRD would also work with other relevant agencies to conduct further investigations.

“The NRD has called on the public not to believe and propagate false information to avoid any confusion and disturbance of public order,“ the statement said.

The NRD also asserted it never appoints any agent or individual to represent the department in managing its affairs.

“All the official documents of the department are only issued at the NRD offices and are not distributed to the public randomly,“ it said.

To obtain further information, the public is advised to go to any NRD office or to visit its official website at www.jpn.gov.my or contact the corporate communications unit at 03-8880 7077/7067/7069/8206 or email to pro@jpn.gov.my. — Bernama