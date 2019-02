GEORGE TOWN: Dengue fever cases in Penang recorded a drop of 15.64% or 33 cases in the seven-day period last week, compared to the previous week.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said 178 dengue cases were reported from Jan 27 until Feb 2, compared to 211 cases from Jan 20 to Jan 26.

He said, despite a drop in cases, cumulatively, until Feb 2, 1,152 dengue cases were reported compared to 387 cases for the same period last year, namely, an increase of 765 cases or 197.67 per cent.

‘’Four deaths from dengue fever were reported until the fifth week of 2019 compared to zero death in the same period in 2018,’’ he said in a statement, here today.

He said there were 45 controlled outbreaks locations reported in the state, namely, 12 locations in the North East, South West (eight), North Seberang Perai (12), Central Seberang Perai (12) and South Seberang Perai (one) districts.

Afif there were nine uncontrolled outbreak locations, namely, in Jalan Kelantan, Midland Condominium and Kampung Mutiara in the North East district; Taman Impian Indah Zone B, Taman Sireh, Perkampungan Berapit (Zone C), Billion Kota Permai and Taman Pearl in the Central Seberang Perai district; and Perkampungan Valdor A in the South Seberang Perai district.

In addition, he said there were six hotspots, namely, in Mutiara Idaman and Medan Tengku Jelutong in the North East district and Lebuh Kota Permai, Taman Pauh, Perkampungan Juru-Jalan Juru and Apartment Permata Zone C in the Central Seberang Perai district.

He urged the public to carry out gotong royong in their respective housing areas to eradicate breeding areas.

He said, in order to reduce the risk of mosquito bites, members of the public could use repellents or wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when conducting outdoor activities, spray aerosol in the house and instal screens on windows. — Bernama