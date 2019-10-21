Number of flood evacuees in Hilir Perak rises to 226 tonight

IPOH: The number of flood evacuees in Hilir Perak has risen to 226 tonight from 219 people recorded at noon.

According to Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, all the victims were currently housed the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan near here.

“They comprise 109 men and 117 women,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the flood operation centre will continue to issue latest information on the flood situation and the number of victims involved from time to time. — Bernama