Number of flood evacuees in Johor continues to drop, unchanged in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Johor continued to drop this morning, while the situation remained unchanged in Sabah.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped to 670 compared to 769 at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that there were 644 people from 179 families at five relief centres in Batu Pahat, which is still inundated by stagnant floodwaters, while in Segamat, 26 people from nine families were still taking shelter in one centre.

Meanwhile, Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat still exceeds the danger level with a reading of 18.9 metres.

The weather was reported to be clear in Batu Pahat, while it was raining in Segamat.

The situation remained unchanged in SABAH, where 134 people from 40 families were still placed at one relief centre in Beaufort, according to the Sabah JPBN.

The weather in Sabah was reported to be sunny this morning. - Bernama