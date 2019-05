SEPANG: A Nigerian man has been remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation into the murder of Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Khairuddin, who was found dead at a condominium in Cyberjaya on Wednesday.

The remand order was issued by magistrate A. Akhiruddin@Boy Acho to enable further investigation into the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The 30-year-old Nigerian was arrested at Cheras Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

He was picked up following the arrests of a Nigerian woman and a Pakistani man yesterday in Cheras and Setapak, respectively. They had also been remanded for seven days from yesterday, for the same case.

Siti Kharina, 40, was reported missing on May 8.

The mystery surrounding her disappearance was resolved when her body, with slash wounds on the chest, neck and head, was found by the landlord of her rented condominium unit. - Bernama