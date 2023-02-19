Nurul Amal offers to contest Puteri Umno chief post

KUALA LUMPUR: Puteri Umno vice-chief Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi has volunteered to run for the position of Puteri Umno chief in the March 18 Umno elections.

Nurul Amal who is also a member of Wanita Umno supreme council said the decision to run for the position was made on her own free will without being pushed by any quarters for the sake of the party.

“We celebrate democracy and I hope all the candidates will do the same. What is important is that we defend the party constitution and the institution of the president because it is the axis of a party.

“I think in this election we see many people who still love the party and of course I, as a party member and vice-chief of Puteri Umno, hopes for the best so that the legacy of Puteri Umno becomes better,“ she said when met after submitting the nomination form at the Umno Auditorium here today.

According to her, each candidate has her own advantages and it is up to the delegates to choose who is qualified to lead the leadership of Puteri Umno.

She was the last candidate to submit the form today for the position of Puteri Umno chief which saw a six-cornered fight including Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zahar.

The annual meetings for Umno branches and election of committees including Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings will be held for 26 days from February 1 to 26.

The elections for the party wings – Wanita, Youth, and Puteri – will similarly be held simultaneously but earlier, on March 11 while the elections for the Umno divisions and its supreme council will be held simultaneously on March 18. - Bernama