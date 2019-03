KUALA LUMPUR: Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar is baffled by criticisms over the critical remarks she has made about Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently.

She pointed out that she had levelled the same criticisms against the prime minister in the past without consequences.

“I uttered the same thing during the Bersih 3.0 and 4.0 demonstrations, so why is it a problem when I say it on a different platform?” she asked.

During an interview with the Singapore Straits Times recently, Nurul had described Mahathir as “a former dictator who wreaked so much damage”.

Nonetheless, she told reporters at the Parliament lobby today, she would continue to speak on what she felt was right and important for the country.

“I’m always an incorrigible optimist, but I think sometimes we just have to make our stance very clear. I certainly did not mean any harm,“ she said.

Her latest remarks have been seen as controversial within Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Mahathir’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya today described Nurul as “immature and irrational” and accused her of failing to understand Mahathir’s position.

Mahathir himself had said yesterday that he was just as disappointed with those who were dissatisfied with him.

Last Friday, Nurul quit the Public Accounts Committee over a decision to retain Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee as its chairman. PH had pledged to keep the position for the opposition but Kiandee recently crossed over to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The three remaining opposition members of the panel also resigned yesterday.