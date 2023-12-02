Nurul Izzah confirms no longer Senior Economic and Finance Advisor to PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar (pix) today confirmed that she was no longer serving as the Senior Economic and Finance Advisor to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement, Nurul Izzah said she has now joined the Finance Minister’s Special Advisory Body chaired by Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

“Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican has invited me to join the Special Advisory Body to help their efforts in strengthening the economy and the people. I humbly accept this responsibility.

“With this new role, I no longer serve as Senior Economic and Finance Advisor to the Prime Minister. I appreciate every opportunity to contribute to the country in order to create a better future for Malaysia,“ she said.

The former Permatang Pauh MP expressed her full appreciation for all the support given by the public and the entire public service and government fraternity.

Nurul Izzah also hoped that the services rendered under the new role will be beneficial to the country.

“Malaysians as a whole expect a brilliant future and solid unity led by the Prime Minister together with the Unity Government.

“Thank you to the entire committee. Let’s all contribute in any capacity for the sake of our country,” she said.

Late last month, the eldest daughter of Anwar and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, in an interview with a local daily, confirmed that she had been appointed as Senior Economic and Finance Advisor to Prime Minister effective Jan 3. - Bernama