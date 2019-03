KUALA LUMPUR: Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar’s critical statement on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was her personal view, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar said his daughter’s statement did not reflect his or the party’s sentiments.

“I think the statement was not wholly aimed at Mahathir, but also directed at others who voiced their opinions and attacked each other,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, adding that Nurul gave the interview some time ago without specifying when exactly.

“Firstly, our focus should be the economy. We in Pakatan Harapan (PH) have explained our resolve and given support to Mahathir’s efforts.

“It does not mean that we can’t have differences in opinion. There are people who think that this is like the former government (led by) Umno.”

Anwar stressed that he and his family were firmly behind Mahathir’s leadership and would allow the latter the space he needed to carry out his initiatives.

Nurul reportedly said she was serving her last term as MP as she had found politics so “turbulent”.

She also said she had found it “hard” working with Mahathir, who is PH chairman, after “what he did to her family”, in reference to events 20 years ago when her father Anwar was sacked from government by Mahathir, who was then prime minister.

On the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship, Anwar said it was clearly stated in the PH manifesto that the position was to be held by the Opposition, and the government should find a way to resolve the issue.

He said PH’s pledge has been too specific on PAC and that could pose a challenge to the PH government.

“This is the duty of the Speaker and if needed to appoint a new PAC chairman, he can seek the advice of the Prime Minister,” he said.

“We have to find a way to solve the matter. My personal view is that we can proceed (with current PAC chairman). It’s not a complex issue at all.”

On Sunday, Mahathir said PH would keep to its promise and that Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee would remain PAC chairman until a suitable candidate is found.

Kiandee became the first opposition MP to hold the post when he was appointed to it in August last year while an Umno MP. He had quit the party to join Bersatu on March 14 this year. This triggered several Umno MPs to resign as PAC members yesterday.

On Monday, Parliament Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming said it would be unfair to the public if the PAC chairman was replaced now because the committee was near the completion of its probe into several high-profile cases.