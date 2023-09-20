OAG: Kuala Lumpur tops most connected airport in Asia Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR: OAG, a data platform for global travel industry ranked Kuala Lumpur as the most connected airport in Asia Pacific in its Megahubs 2023, the market’s definitive ranking of the Top 50 most internationally connected airports in the world.

According to OAG in a statement, the Global Top 20 Megahubs includes seven airports in Asia Pacific, in which most connected of these is Kuala Lumpur moving up to fourth spot from outside the Top 10 in 2019, followed by Tokyo’s Haneda which ranked fifth.

Southeast Asia is home to five of the top ten megahubs in the region, with Incheon International (No.3), Bangkok International (No.4), and Singapore Changi (No.5). AirAsia operates 34 per cent of flights in Kuala Lumpur, the region’s top hub.

OAG Head of Asia Pacific, Mayur Patel said the remarkable ascent of these airports attests to the strategic significance of the Asia Pacific region.

“The resurgence of Asia Pacific airports reflects their key position as hubs for some of the world’s busiest routes, like the air corridor between Fukuoka and Tokyo Haneda, which has become the third busiest in the world,” he said.

Among the Top 25 Low-Cost Megahubs, Asia Pacific dominates the rankings with 13 airports, in which South Asia has the highest share of capacity operated by low-cost carriers (LCCs) of any region at 63 per cent, followed by Southeast Asia with 53 per cent.

Therefore, Kuala Lumpur ranks first with 11,188 possible low-cost connections across over 100 destinations.-Bernama