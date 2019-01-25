Observe manners during campaign: Guan Eng

LIPIS: The machinery of all political parties should abide by election rules and regulations and carry out their campaign activities in a clean and professional way, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

He said the need to observe manners during campaign was not only for candidates and politicians, but also supporters of the contesting parties.

“I hope it will not happen again. This is what I mean in having manners,” he during a Pakatan Harapan ceramah at Felda Sungai Koyan 1 late last night.

He said this in response to an incident where his father, Lim Kit Siang, who is DAP advisor, was mocked at by a group of men during a campaign at a hotel near Brinchang in the Cameron Highlands.

Lim said he had to admit that DAP often criticised former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, but the party was not rude to the Pekan Member of Parliament when he participated in the campaign for the Cameron Highlands by-election.

He said party leaders involved in the by-election campaign should be given the opportunity to give their views and it was the people’s right to choose the candidate or party they wanted to vote for.

The Cameron Highlands by-election this Saturday will witness a four-cornered fight among Pakatan Harapan’ (PH) Manogaran Marimuthu, from DAP, Ramli Mohd Noor (Barisan Nasional) and independent candidates Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib. — Bernama