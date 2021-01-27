Observe SOP during Thaipusam, public told

KUALA LUMPUR: Police issued a reminder yesterday that only 10 people, comprising temple officials and workers, are allowed to accompany a Thaipusam chariot.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the chariot will leave the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee for the Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple at Batu Caves before returning to Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Friday. No processions, spectators or accompanying music will be allowed throughout the journey.

Abdul Hamid said businesses are also prohibited from operating along the route, except those with permission from the local council. Police will conduct surveillance and stern action will be taken against those flouting the standard operating procedures.