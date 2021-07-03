OBUA Training Complex in Lundu to enhance combat skills of Malaysian army

KUCHING: Members of the Malaysian Army (TDM) in Sarawak is getting a new training ground to improve their combat skills with the completion of the Operation In Built Up Area (OBUA) Combat Training Complex at the Sampadi Shooting Range in Lundu.

Army Commander General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain opened the complex today. The construction of the complex was mooted by Zamrose himself when he was the Eastern Field Command chief between 2018 and 2020.

The Public Relations Cell of the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters, in a statement today, said the complex was built in 150 days by the Third Squadron of the Royal Engineers Regiment. It was completed on Oct 30 last year.

The complex, which is the first of its kind in Sarawak, is named Zamrose Mohd Zain OBUA Village or Zamzov, after Zamrose. — Bernama