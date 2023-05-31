Offensive communication : Arrest warrant issued for salesman

SETIU: The Sessions Court here today issued a warrant of arrest against a salesman after he failed to appear for the first mention to a charge of making and initiating an offensive communication.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecuting officer Siti Hajar Sulaiman (pix) said the arrest warrant for Muhammad Iqyyum Basri, 25, was issued by Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Fadhli Mahmud.

Siti Hajar said the agency had tried to inform Muhammad Iqyyum, whose address is in Negeri Sembilan, to appear in court for the case but he could not be contacted though a summons was issued on May 18.

“Previously when the investigating officer contacted him, he gave his commitment to be present today, but from yesterday until this morning, we could not get him.

According to the charge, Muhammad Iqyyum had on March 8 last year, at about 8.24pm, initiated a communication by sending an obscene video to a woman via the WhatsApp application with the intention to annoy her.

The charge framed under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 provides a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

Judge Ahmad Fadhli fixed July 26 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama