Official: BN retains Rantau with 4,510 majority (Updated)

RANTAU: Barisan Nasional (BN) retains Rantau with a 4,510 vote majority, according to the official results displayed during the counting session at SJK (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan, as of 8.10pm.

According to official results tallied by the Election Commission (EC), BN’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan leads with 10,387 total votes, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram has 5,887 votes.

The two independents, Mohd Nor Yassin and Malarvizhi Rajaram, have 79 votes and 83 votes, respectively.

According to official statistics, voter turnout was at 79.3%, which exceeded the EC’s target of a 70% voter turnout.

The results indicate the maintaining of the status quo, as Mohamad Hasan had previously won the seat with a 4,613 majority during the 13th General Election.

The Election Commission is expected to formally announce the results at around 9pm.

The Rantau by-election was called after the Election Court declared Mohamad Hasan’s unopposed victory as null and void after allowing Streram’s petition for a by-election to be called.

Streram was previously barred from submitting his nomination papers during the 14th General Election.