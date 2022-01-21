Offsite PPVs to offer walk-in booster jab for elderly from Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning Monday (Jan 24), offsite vaccination centres (PPVs) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Penang and Sarawak will administer the COVID-19 booster vaccine on a walk-in basis to senior citizens aged 60 and above.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of ProtectHealth Malaysia which was established under the Ministry of Health (MOH), said those going for the walk-in booster jab need to show their MySejahtera application to prove that they have been fully vaccinated.

It said the walk-in services will start at 2 pm on the days the offsite PPVs are in operation.

“Those aged 18 and above (apart from senior citizens) who have yet to get appointments via MySejahtera but wish to get the booster shot can contact and register with the PPVs listed under the www.protecthealth.com.my website,“ it said in a statement today.

Offsite PPVs refer to PPVs operated by private medical practitioners (PPS) and health non-governmental organisations outside their private health facilities.

There are now more than 2,000 onsite PPVs, 177 offsite PPVs and 221 outreach PPVs run by PPS and health NGOs under ProtectHealth with a total capacity of administering more than 300,000 doses of vaccine daily.

The statement said that as at Jan 19, a total of 10 million doses of booster jab have been administered, with 73.8 per cent or 7.3 million doses given at PPS and health NGOs under ProtectHealth. - Bernama