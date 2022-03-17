Omicron strain on healthcare workers

PETALING JAYA: The recent spike in Covid-19 cases has a huge impact on healthcare personnel even though the majority of cases are of low severity, medical experts said.

“However, the situation is still under control and it is too soon to make conclusions on the growing trend, especially in categories 4 and 5,” said Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai (pix).

He added patients in categories 1 and 2 are being remotely monitored in order to alleviate pressure on medical frontliners amid the rising Covid-19 cases triggered by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Koh was responding to reports that hospitals in Klang Valley have reported a high number of Covid-19 cases, including patients that need hospitalisation.

“The current number of cases due to the Omicron variant is indeed high and this has put a strain on healthcare workers at the frontline.

“Although cases are mostly mild, the large numbers threaten to overwhelm our public sector healthcare services,” he told theSun.

“The number of positive cases as reported daily has been relatively stable for the last few days, and we hope that the number will be on a downward trend soon.

“But it is still too early to form a definite opinion, especially when we look at an upward trend in categories 4 and 5.

“A number of healthcare frontliners have been infected and also recovered from the infection.

“We need to keep their morale high by looking after their welfare, including their mental, physical as well as financial health, so that they continue to give their best during the pandemic,” he said.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh agreed with Koh.

He said Omicron is equally dangerous as Delta.

“It is difficult to predict infections, especially when there are no symptoms,” he added.

He urged healthcare workers to be cautious while attending patients, especially those who are in high-risk catergory.

“If workers get infected, it would put more burden on the healthcare system.”

Kuljit said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme has helped the nation in the Covid-19 recovery battle, despite the rapid spread of Omicron in the community.

“What is important is that we have fewer patients that require treatment at intensive care units and fatal cases have also dropped compared to last year with the Delta variant,” he said.

“The nature of the Omicron variant is unpredictable, hence the frontliners have to be very cautious and treat every untested person as a possible Covid patient until proven otherwise.

“Healthcare workers do get infected but rarely from treating patients. However, if they are infected and can’t work, it would put a strain on the healthcare system,” he said.

“The high numbers can be overwhelming but fortunately, there are fewer severe cases.

“However, we have yet to reach zero level,” he added.