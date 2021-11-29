One Covid-19 positive case found on first day of VTL

SHAH ALAM: A positive Covid-19 case was detected at the Johor Causeway entry point on the first day of the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) today, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. (pix)

He said the case was detected through RTK-Antigen on-arrival testing conducted at the international entry point.

“This matter is being verified through confirmative testing using RT-PCR. We want to use the RT-PCR test to confirm the results of the RTK-Antigen test,” he told a news conference after officiating at the National Health Institute Covid-19 Personnel Appreciation Ceremony here, today.

He said the Johor Bahru District Health Office (PKD) was doing risk assessment on those who travelled on the same bus as the individual found positive, to decide whether they need to be quarantined or subjected to other restrictions.

“Although there is one (positive) case, I do not consider it as something which can derail the VTL. Instead, it should be an example of how pre-departure and on-arrival testing and the like are necessary preventive measures.

“There will be positive cases but the important thing is our diagnostic capability and requirements as well as risk assessment undertaken by PKD when such cases happen,” he added.

Khairy said today was an important day for Malaysia and Singapore as it marked the reopening of their borders which had been closed for about 20 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When we receive further information this afternoon, we will issue a statement on the VTL status,” he said.

-Bernama