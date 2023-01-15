One killed, five injured in illegal motorcycle racing

IPOH: A man was killed, while five others were injured, in a crash, believed during an illegal motorcycle racing at KM187.7 southbound of the North-South Expressway Highway early today.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police received a report on the crash, involving six Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycles that were heading towards Bukit Merah from the Alor Pongsu Toll Plaza, at 1.50 am.

“The 20-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene, while five other riders were injured. The injured were taken to the Taiping and Parit Buntar hospitals for treatment, while the deceased was sent to Parit Buntar Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusri urged witnesses of those with information on the crash to contact the police at 057210539 or 0136200564 to assist the investigation. - Bernama