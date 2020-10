PETALING JAYA: One million Malaysians working in management and supervisory positions in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Selangor and Sabah have been issued with a directive from the National Security Council to work from home from Thursday until the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is lifted.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed this after a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the ongoing Covid-19 situation in these CMCO areas.

“There will however be some exceptions for jobs that require workers to be in office like those involved in the finance, enforcement and welfare sectors,” he said.

Employers must issue work travel documents for their staff who are required to work in the office, he added.

Workers living in red zones must also do swab testing and the cost will be covered if their employers are registered with the Social Security Organisation.

Ismail Sabri said a total 460 individuals were arrested on Tuesday for various offences, and 440 of those were issued compounds.

Their offences include not practising physical distancing (167), not wearing face masks (159), failure to provide screening equipment (58) and others (76).

There were also 57 illegal immigrants arrested, along with four land vehicles confiscated.

Up until Oct 19, a total of 51,720 individuals returned home from overseas.

Of those, 8,441 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 381 taken to hospitals for treatment while 42,898 were discharged and allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, Kampung Saguking Laut and Kampung Sebor Baru comprising 8,062 villagers in Labuan, Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order from today until Nov 3.

There will also be a makeshift treatment centre at the Kepayan Prison in Kota Kinabalu in light of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the prison.