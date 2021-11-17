One RMAF pilot killed, another injured in Hawk jet accident

KUALA LUMPUR: A pilot was killed and another was injured in an accident involving a Hawk aircraft at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Air Base in Butterworth, Penang on Tuesday (Nov 16) night.

In a statement, the Air Force Command said the incident happened at around 10.07pm on the runway while the Hawk 108 fighter jet was conducting night flying training.

It identified the dead as Capt Mohamad Affendi Bustamy and the injured pilot as Major Mohd Fareez Omar.

It said Mohd Fareez was in stable condition and was now being treated at the Seberang Jaya Hospital in Penang.

“Both pilots were married and their families have been informed of the incident, and RMAF would ensure the welfare of the victims’ families would be given due attention.

“All parties should refrain from spreading any unverified news or speculations. RMAF will be setting up an Investigation Board on the incident,” the statement said.

Earlier, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said RMAF had been instructed to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

He said he was informed about the incident through a call from Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul.

“There was one fatality and another person was injured. The RMAF has been ordered to provide a detailed report and to investigate the cause of the incident immediately.

“My deepest sympathies to the families of the airmen involved in the incident ... very sad and disappointed to hear this news. I am given to understand that the injured airman has received immediate treatment,” he shared on Twitter.

He said the Defence Ministry was ordered to channel assistance to the families of the airmen involved in the incident. — Bernama