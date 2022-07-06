Ongkili states disagreement with new Malaysia Agreement proposal

KOTA KINABALU: A federal minister today stated his disagreement with a proposal to have a new Malaysia Agreement.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix) said the original Malaysia Agreement, signed in 1963, is a sacred and foundation document pertaining to the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

The Kota Marudu MP stressed that to desert MA63, as the agreement is popularly referred to, is to abandon the Federation of Malaysia.

“No MA63, no Malaysia. Further, with the constitutional amendment unanimously passed by Parliament in December 2021, MA63 is now part of the Federal Constitution ... this (the proposal) would not strengthen Malaysia,” he said in a statement here.

“We must build for strength, peace, and solidarity. We must avoid playing with semantics and politics,” Ongkili said.

Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, addressing the BN Sabah Convention in Penampang last Saturday, suggested that the Sabah BN leadership propose a new Malaysia Agreement as a more concrete way forward towards realising the state’s rights and demands enshrined in the MA63. — Bernama