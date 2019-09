KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested 36 individuals including six women during raids at three premises in Puchong, here, yesterday, as part of an operation to curb online gambling.

Bukit Aman CID Gambling / Vice / Gangsterism Prevention (D7) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said all the suspects aged between 21 and 65 arrested were arrested in the operation which began at 6pm.

“Eight suspects detained were the premises caretakers, while the rest were clients or gamblers who were present during the raid.

“The police also seized laptops, modems, routers and cash,“ he said when contacted today.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that all the premises were believed to have been operating for the past three weeks.

“Among the games offered to customers were ‘table games’ and ‘jackpots’ and proceeds of the gambling activities were between RM3,000 and RM5,000 per day,“ he said.

Rohaimi said all the suspects were taken to the Bukit Puchong Police Station for further investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama