KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 17 Chinese nationals, including a woman for allegedly operating an international illegal online gambling operation in an office building in Cheras last night.

All the suspects, aged 23 to 34 years, were nabbed by a team from Cheras police contingent headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Society Division (D7) in the operation in Jalan Cheras at 8pm.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said police also seized various items including 17 laptops and over 50 smartphones of various brands. Their clientele mainly covered gamblers from China. “The suspects did not have valid travel documents. They also tested negative for drugs,“ he told Bernama here today.

Based on preliminary findings, Mohamad Mokhsein said the office space on the 10th floor, was rented for RM6,000 a month and had been operational for about two weeks. “All suspects have been remanded for 14 days for further investigation under Section 4 (1) © of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and Section 6 (1) © Immigration Act 1959/63.

He also urged anyone with information on similar activities around Cheras to alert the nearest police station immediately. — Bernama