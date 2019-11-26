Online platform serves as a directory for family services

KUALA LUMPUR: The Family Services Directory developed by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) will be an important platform for the public to obtain information on family support services.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said the family services directory at http://keluarga.lppkn.gov.my/direktori/ serves as a one stop centre in providing support services to family members who are in need.

“In the directory we have all the links to the websites of government agencies that provide services such as marriage and divorce counseling, management of senior citizens, parenting concepts, family financial management, counseling and therapy as well as reproductive health.

“A total of 207 government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been enlisted to provide the services and most of the services are provided free of charge,“ she told a media conference when introducing the Family Services Directory website in Parliament today.

Yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister launched the Malaysian Family Declaration (DKM) which will be part of the national agenda so that everyone would place the family as a priority in all plans and actions.

To involve all parties in making DKM a success, Dr Wan Azizah said LPPKN also developed a Family Services Directory that provided information and guidance on support services for families.

Yeoh also encouraged parents and young couples to use the directory as a platform for early assistance in the event of any family problems. — Bernama