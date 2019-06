ALOR STAR: Only 10% of the 6,000 Kedah Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel will have the privilege to take leave for the Hari Raya celebrations, according to state police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob.

Zainuddin said the state police needed its maximum strength in ensuring security and public order, as well as to help smoothen traffic movement during the festive season.

“Traffic policemen will definitely have to work because they are required to resolve traffic congestion and manage accident cases,“ he told reporters during the High Community Policing Programme (HPP) at the Pekan Rabu Complex, here yesterday.

He also advised the people and traders to take responsibility in safeguarding and preventing crimes during the festive season.

“As always, please report to the nearest police station if you are leaving for your hometowns so that patrolling can be done as a preventative measure against burglary.

“The public must plan their journey to avoid being caught in the traffic. When out shopping, make sure vehicles are not parked in dark and deserted places and avoid wearing excessive jewellery which will tempt snatch thieves,“ he added. - Bernama