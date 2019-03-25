Only 14 tahfiz schools not registered in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Mentri Besar Selangor Amirudin Shari said only 14 tahfiz schools (Quran memorising school) were found yet to be registered in the state including one which was closed last year.

He said the number was following the effort of the state government through the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to register 200 tahfiz schools.

“’The one which was closed down had 25 students and two teachers while the 14 unregistered tahfiz schools face the risk of being shut down as they have been given adequate time,‘’ he said when winding up the debate on the address of the Sultan of Selangor at the State Assembly here today.

At the opening of the 14th State Assembly last Monday, Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said there were 15,000 tahfiz students in 263 private tahfiz schools registered with JAIS.

As such, he ordered tahfiz schools not registered with JAIS, and did not have a co-curriculum and a modern academic education system, to be closed down.

In another development, Speaker Ng Suee Lim had drawn up a detail dress code for the Selangor State Assembly members to avoid confusions when attending sittings.

He said male elected representatives must wear black lounge suits while the women elected representatives must wear a neat dress or “baju kurung” with black blazer to avoid misunderstanding.

‘’The more detailed dress code is important to ensure the Selangor elected representatives comply with the rules. If anybody is unhappy, he or she can table a motion to be debated and it requires 18 majority support.

‘’The sitting is not a fashion show and it must be respected. I also want all Selangor’s elected representatives to be disciplined and show a good example to their counterparts in other states,‘’ he told reporters at the lobby of the State Assembly here today.

The sitting was adjourned sine die. — Bernama