Only 30-40% of Cameron Highlands’ vegetable supply from Kampung Raja

PUTRAJAYA: Only 30 to 40 percent of vegetable supply in Cameron Highlands comes from farms in Kampung Raja and it will not disrupt the supply chain in the market entirely, said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP).

The ministry, in the statement today, said it was informed that all other vegetable farms in Cameron Highlands are operating as usual.

On June 12, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Kampung Raja would be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from June 14 to June 27.

KPDNHEP said several engagement sessions with stakeholders were held to ensure that vegetable supply from Cameron Highlands are not affected by the EMCO at Kampung Raja.

The sessions involved the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi), Cameron Highlands Vegetable Farmers Association, wholesaler representatives, Pahang State Security Council, Cameron Highlands District Office, and Pahang State Health Department.

“Based on the session outcome, the police informed that the movement of lorries to transport vegetables from Cameron Highlands is allowed. At the same time, vegetable farms in the Lojing area are allowed to operate without any transportation and distribution issues,” it said.

The ministry added the government would take swift action to ensure that crop management and the process of transporting agricultural produce from Cameron Highlands would run as usual.

It would also look into proposing Covid-19 vaccination to farmers and workers soon, the ministry said, adding the KPDNHEP enforcement division would continue monitoring vegetable supplies and prices in the markets nationwide.

The ministry also warned that action would be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 against any party who intentionally takes excessive profits.

“Consumers are advised not to make panic buying because vegetable supplies are sufficient,” the statement read. — Bernama