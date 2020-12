PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) first budget squeaked in by a narrow margin at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, an indication that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s hold on power remains precarious.

Most analysts and political stakeholders are of the view that yesterday’s vote was hardly an indication of support for Muhyiddin as prime minister.

The lone contrarian voice, Prof Dr Jeniri Amir, who is senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors, noted that this gave Muhyiddin the opportunity to consolidate his position in the driver’s seat.

Budget 2021 passed its third and final reading at the Dewan Rakyat with 111 in favour. A total of 108 voted against it, and one MP, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah of Gua Musang, was absent.

The RM322.54 billion Supply Bill, tabled on Nov 6, is the biggest ever for Malaysia.

Describing it as an unexpected turn of events, political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said the passing of the Budget does not prove that the government has majority support.

“It does not seem to have consolidated the government’s majority and this means new elections are still definitely on the plate if the Covid-19 pandemic can be contained.”

However, he said the Opposition has remained fragmented, with no clear leadership, adding that MPs who have shown their dissatisfaction with Muhyiddin have chosen to allow a status quo.

Another political analyst, Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi, said the point remains that PN has managed to maintain its position as the government.

“However, what is certain is that the Budget received the requisite votes more on the need to ensure that the welfare of the people is protected, that workers are paid on time and the country continues to develop,” he said.

He said this should be distinguished from any support that Muhyiddin may have for his leadership.

“That can only be ascertained through a vote of confidence.”

Awang Azman said the slim majority was also an indication that the PN government is still fragile and uncertain and could collapse any time.

However, he does not rule out the possibility that the Muhyiddin administration would last its full term “but this would be possible only through some form of political bargaining”.

Jeniri said the passing of the Budget has secured Muhyiddin’s chances to continue as prime minister.

“The main objective was to bring him down but this has not panned out.”

Klang MP Charles Santiago said Muhyiddin would continue to face pressure not only from the Opposition but also from within his own camp.

“He may have no choice but to give in to some of their demands. That means he can be pushed into a corner and made to make unpopular decisions,” he said.

Bukit Melawati state assemblyman Juwairiya Zulkifli said while it is unfortunate that the Opposition lost, it showed that the prime minister does not have a majority.

“It has even reached a point where they allowed people under quarantine to breach the standard operating procedures to make sure they have the numbers,” she said in reference to the appearance of Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Batu MP P. Prabakaran during the voting process for the Supply Bill despite being under home surveillance order.