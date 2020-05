PUTRAJAYA: From now on, the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) will only receive illegal immigrants who are tested positive, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said locals would no longer be placed there and those who had been in quarantine at the centre have been transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital since yesterday.

Addressing the daily press conference on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today, Ismail Sabri said he had personally visited the centre this morning and found that the security forces have begun installing barbed wire fencing around the area, and increased their presence there.

He explained that this has to be done because there were possibilities that the illegal immigrants would escape as their travel documents were incomplete.

“Today is the last day for the locals (to be at MAEPS) as we don’t want them to be together with the immigrants. As only the immigrants will be there, it is necessary to have the fencing and other measures in place,” he said. — Bernama