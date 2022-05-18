Only one in five patients successfully control hypertension: Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Only one in five patients manage to control hypertension, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that this puts 80 per cent of hypertensive patients at risk of severe complications including heart attack, stroke, irregular heartbeat and kidney problems.

In addition, Dr Noor Hisham said the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that about half of patients did not know they had hypertension.

“In this regard, World Hypertension Day 2022, themed ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’, aims to raise awareness and the importance of controlling blood pressure among the community,” he said in a statement, today.

In an effort to strengthen health screening activities among the people, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health (MOH), in collaboration with various ministries and agencies, would organise the National Health Screening initiative starting in July.

The MOH, through the programme, hoped the public would come forward to do health screening so that prevention and control could be done earlier.

In conjunction with World Hypertension Day this year, the MOH also called on the community to take C.E.R.D.I.K. measures, which are to get fit by doing physical activity or exercise at a moderate intensity for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

In addition, avoid alcohol consumption because excessive consumption is associated with hypertension, quit smoking and do not start smoking for non-smokers, as well as practising a balanced diet with the concept of ‘Pinggan Sihat Malaysia’, and limiting salt intake to no more than one teaspoon a day to reduce the risk of hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

The community is also urged to achieve and maintain an ideal weight as being overweight can increase the risk of hypertension, as well as managing and coping with stress well, indirectly reducing high blood pressure thereby preventing complications.

MOH also hoped that Hypertension Day 2022 will increase the level of public awareness and knowledge on the importance of blood pressure testing and the dangers of the disease to health, and further change behaviour to prevent and control hypertension.

“Check your own health status and practice C.E.R.D.I.K. measures because health belongs to all of us. Control blood pressure to live a more prosperous life,” he said. - Bernama