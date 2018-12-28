Only those able to contribute to Bersatu are welcome: Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will see to it that only ex-Umno members who can add value to the party will be welcomed in.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reiterated that any newcomers from Umno would be vetted to ensure that they were free from any corrupt practices or criminal activities.

“From the political point of view, we will see whether they are actually good enough to join Bersatu and fulfil (the objectives of) our struggle and constitution, and contribute to what we stand for as a political party,” he added.

Muhyiddin told reporters this after chairing the special Bersatu supreme leadership council meeting in conjunction with the party’s Dec 28-30 annual general meeting (AGM) here today.

He noted that today’s meeting had not given the green light to ex-Umno leaders who had recently applied to join Bersatu, such as former Malacca Chief Minister Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Tamby Chik.

The second Bersatu AGM kicks off tonight with the simultaneous opening of the meetings of Armada and Srikandi wings of the party. The Bersatu AGM proper will start tomorrow night.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, hoped that delegates would take the opportunity to dwell on relevant political issues and matters that concerned the people.

“We need to move forward to strengthen our party, but more importantly, what role we’ll play in the Pakatan Harapan government in terms of moving (the country) forward in the areas of economy and education,” the Bersatu president said.

He said also of concern was how to further develop harmonious relations among the people of Malaysia.

“We have to deal with issues of race and religion so that we’ll be able to develop a united Malaysian nation. This could be among critical matters that should be debated during this AGM,” he said.

Queried on reports of a price hike of goods including items offered by a popular fast food franchise, Muhyiddin said the authorities concerned would have to look into this matter. — Bernama