Op Aidiladha: RTD to monitor 34 accident-prone spots in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Pahang Road Transport Department (RTD) will monitor 34 accident-prone locations through the Hari Raya Aidiladha special operation beginning today.

Its director, Kamarul Iskandar Nordin said the enforcement would focus on the main roads and highways in the state, aimed at reducing the accident and death rates during the festive season.

The stretches are the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, Kuantan-Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan Bypass (Kuantan), Jalan Kuantan-Segamat (Rompin), Jalan Pekan-Batu Balik (Pekan), Jalan Kuantan-Kuala Lumpur (Maran), Jalan Temerloh-Kuala Lumpur (Temerloh) and Jalan Temerloh-Bahau (Bera).

The others are Jalan Bentong-Raub (Bentong),Jalan Jerantut-Maran-Kuantan (Jerantut), Jalan Lipis- Merapoh (Kuala Lipis), Jalan Tringkap-Kampung Raja (Cameron Highlands) and the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu (Raub) alternative road.

“Our personnel will be patrolling these stretches and we will also conduct the Op Khas Motorsikal on July 7 and 8 and July 12 and 13,” he told reporters during the launch at Sentral Kuantan Terminal here today.

The special operation will focus on nine offences such as overtaking at the double lines, driving in the emergency lane, speeding, beating the red light, not using seat belts and using a mobile phone while driving. He added that RTD personnel would also be going undercover on the express buses at Sentral Kuantan Terminal, Temerloh Terminal and Genting Terminal, focusing on technical inspection such as for brakes, tyres, and vehicle lights and documents.

“We will disguise as passengers to detect express bus drivers who commit offences such as violating the operating hours, endangering passengers’ lives like eating while driving, and driving for over four hours without a second driver,” he said.

A total of 252 Pahang RTD personnel will be deployed in the special operation conducted together with the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

He also called on the public to report traffic offences through the JPJ e-ADUAN@JPJ application, which was launched in April. — Bernama