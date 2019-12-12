OP Catut: 15 notices issued to factories, wholesalers in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah branch of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has issued 15 notices to factories and wholesalers in the state to obtain information on the prices and costs of the goods or charges of the services provided by them.

Its director Georgie Abas said the notices were issued during the operation code-named “Op Catut 6.0” which was launched on Dec 1.

He said the operation which would be conducted until June 30 next year was aimed at curbing profiteering activities ahead of the implementation of the targeted petrol subsidy programme (PSP) next year.

“Although PSP will not involve Sabah, monitoring is carried out to ensure that there is no price manipulation,“ he told reporters after the operation at Gudang Harrisons Sdh Bhd in Kelombong here today.

Meanwhile, Georgie said a total of 82,506 business premises in the state were inspected from January until November surpassing the target of 71,220. — Bernama