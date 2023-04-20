Op Prihatin: Kelantan APM monitoring 29 routes in conjunction with Aidilfitri

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will be monitoring 29 routes in Kelantan under Op Prihatin during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period.

Kelantan APM director, Colonel (PA) Mohd Adzhar Mujab said Op Prihatin is implemented from April 18 to April 21 and will be on again from April 28 to May 1 involving 350 personnel on a rotational basis.

“Op Prihatin will involve 29 routes in 11 districts in Kelantan including three main state entry border points namely Gua Musang, Jeli and Pasir Putih.

“The operation will involve six four-wheel drives and ambulances fitted with the facilities to help those in need,“ he said.

Mohd Adzhar said this when met by reporters after the launch of the Kelantan-level Op Prihatin in Hentian Gua Musang today. The event was also attended by Konsortium E-Mutiara Bhd (E-Mutiara) chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail.

Elaborating, he said apart from focusing on accident cases, the personnel will also focus on drivers who stop by the side of the road to provide early assistance to these drivers in case of difficulties encountered.

“Personnel will be given refreshment kits containing Raya cookies, water and bread to be given to motorists in need,“ he added. - Bernama