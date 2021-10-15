Op Sarang: Cops raid drug locations in Rompin, 136 nabbed

KUANTAN: A total of 136 individuals were nabbed with more than 1.4 kilogrammes of drugs seized through Op Sarang which was carried out around Rompin, near here for three days since Monday.

Pahang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Azam Ab Razak said all the individuals arrested aged between 19 and 60 were involved in various drug-related offences.

He added the operation with the cooperation of members and officers of the Rompin district police headquarters focused on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) areas.

“In the operation, five drug locations were raided to take action against individuals or syndicates who carried out activities and offences related to drug abuse,“ he said in a media statement today.

He said, following the raid, police seized heroin and syabu worth RM105,200.

Mohd Azam also called on the public to channel information related to drug abuse at 09-5051999/2202 (Pahang Contingent Control Centre) or 012-2087222 (Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Hotline). -Bernama