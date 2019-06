KOTA BARU: Kelantan has recorded 609 accidents during ‘Op Selamat’ since the road safety operation was launched on May 29.

State Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department head Supt Markandan Subramaniam said out of the total, 11 were fatal accidents involving 13 deaths.

“Victims included drivers, passengers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Markandan said investigations revealed among major causes of the fatal accidents were due to vehicles skidding and veering towards the opposite lane, overtaking vehicles in dangerous manner and impatient road users.

“As for pedestrians and cyclists, they were usually careless when crossing roads, so they ended up being hit by moving vehicles,” he said.

He said that within the same period a total of 8,414 summonses were issued involving various offences with majority were for speeding offences.

He also urged drivers to be more alert and exercise caution to avoid tragedies especially during the festive season, following the increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

“After this (festive season), vehicles will be leaving Kelantan and it is hoped that all road users will be extra careful and should not overtake as and when they please, because their actions can cause accidents.

“Typically, accidents occur in areas that have been identified as ‘black areas’ especially along the Kuala Krai-Gua Musang and Tanah Merah-Jeli-Gerik routes. On these roads, drivers need to be extra alert and exercise caution,” he added. — Bernama