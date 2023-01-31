Op Tapis: Four teenagers among 450 arrested in Pahang

KUANTAN: Four teenagers were among the 450 individuals, who included two women, detained for various drug-related offences during a three-day special operation conducted in Pahang last week.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the youngest was a 14-year-old school dropout.

“He was arrested in Jerantut. The boy was believed to have tagged along with three friends to drink ketum water when arrested,” he told a media conference here today.

Of the 450 arrested, Ramli said 21 of them are foreigners, namely 18 from Indonesia, Pakistan (two) and a Bangladeshi.

“The majority of those arrested are farm labourers. Also arrested is a civil servant, who was arrested in Bentong,” he said, adding that most of the arrests were made in Kuantan, followed by Temerloh.

Ramli said 35 individuals who were arrested were believed to be drug dealers and 12 others were on the police wanted list for various offences.

The police also seized 1,142.69 grams of various types of drugs including heroin, syabu, ganja and yaba pills estimated to be worth RM27,014, as well as RM470 and a motorcycle, he added. - Bernama