Opening of schools on Jan 20 applies to SPM, STPM, SVM 2020 students

PUTRAJAYA: All primary pupils and students from Form 1 to Form 5 will follow home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) according to the suitability of teachers and students from Jan 20, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

It said the face-to-face school sessions, commencing Jan 20, for the whole country would only involve students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), and Malaysian Vocational Diploma (DVM) as well as equivalent international examinations last year.

The decision follows discussions with the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN) as well as in reference to the recent Covid-19 case trend, the MOE said in a statement here, today.

The MOE recommends that schools that are not registered with the MOE, including those under state governments, follow these regulations as well.

As some students have already started checking into hostels from today (Jan 16), the MOE has made several rulings, including allowing students who have registered for full-time boarding schools in Form 4 and Form 5 to remain in the hostels and follow their lessons online or return home and follow the PdPR.

“Parents or guardians are allowed to take their children or foster children home at any convenient time in accordance with the set guidelines,“ he said.

Form 5 (2020) and Form 6 students will need to follow the physical classes in school until the completion of their examinations.

For normal boarding schools, the MOE said Form 1, Form 4 and Form 5 students could stay in their hostels and follow the online classes at their schools or go home and follow the PdPR.

“For students in boarding schools, food and drinks will be provided by the school,“ he said.

The MOE said that for operational purposes, all teachers must return to their respective work stations before Jan 20.

Teachers involved in SPM/SVM/SKM/STPM/STAM/DVM examination classes last year need to be present in schools to start physical classes.

Meanwhile, other teachers will implement the PdPR and their presence in schools will be based on the requirements set by the heads of department.

The MOE said matriculation college students would need to remain at their respective colleges to continue to follow hybrid learning.

Meanwhile, the MOE said all students of the Institute of Teachers’ Training Institute (IPG), who are at the hostels, should remain on their campuses.

“Students who have not yet registered at the hostel can choose to stay at the hostels or in their respective homes.

“Classes for all IPG students will be carried out online from tomorrow (Jan 17). Details on their practical and internships will be informed later,“ it said.

The MOE also said that all private kindergartens registered with the MOE can continue to have physical classes. -Bernama