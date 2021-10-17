Operation of schools in Melaka, Selangor, KL, Putrajaya under Phase Four of PPN to begin on Nov 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) based on provision under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan for Melaka, Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, will take effect only on Nov 1.

For operation of educational institutions based on Phase Three of PPN for Kedah and Kelantan, which are currently under Phase Two of PPN, will start on Oct 31, while those in Penang, Perak and Sabah, will begin on Nov 1.

MOE, in a statement today, said the change in the operation dates was in line with the transition of Phase Three to Phase Four of the PPN for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Selangor and Melaka; as well as from Phase Two to Phase Three of the PPN for Kelantan, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah, effective this Monday (Oct 18).

“States that move to Phase Four of the PPM will involve the admission of Level 1 (Year 1, 2 and 3) primary school students, as well as Form 3 and Form 4 students in secondary schools on Nov 1.

“Attendance for Level 2 (Year 4, 5 and 6) primary school students, as well as those in remove classes, Form 1 and Form 2 for secondary school students will begin on Nov 8,” it said.

According to MOE, for states under Phase Three of the PPN, it will involve the presence of preschool students and those with special needs (MBK) in Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas, Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional and Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi.

It will also involve students in Form Six Semester Two, pre-university programme at Malaysian Sports Schools and those in public examination classes at full boarding schools/ day schools/or private schools, International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBP) Programme, as well as students of international examination classes (IGCSE O-Level, A-Level, Australia Higher School Certificate and IBD) and other international examination classes.

Prior to this, the ministry had said that the education institutions will operate according to provisions in the new phase of the PPN two weeks after the date of the transition of the states concerned. — Bernama