Operations at six Ampang LRT stations to resume tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Operations at six Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line, involving the Bandaraya, Sultan Ismail, PWTC, Titiwangsa, Sentul and Sentul Timur stations, will be reactivated at 6am tomorrow.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), in a statement today, said that the temporary repair work (first phase) of the structural and runway damage near the Bandaraya LRT station had been completed.

“The trains that need to undergo maintenance have been brought to the LRT Depot in Ampang, and replacement trains will be used for this service.

“With the reopening of these stations, the LRT 11, 13 and 14 bus service will be terminated,” it said.

Operations at the six LRT stations have been suspended since April 2 because the trains used no longer meet the operational criteria and have to be taken out of service for safety reasons.

This was following the structural and runway damage near the Bandaraya LRT station, which resulted in trains not being able to return to the Ampang LRT Depot to undergo maintenance works since Jan 27.

According to Rapid Rail, the comprehensive repair work (second phase) of the track structure is expected to be fully completed by mid-October, depending on the evaluation and approval from the authorities involved.

“Rapid Rail will reactivate the free intermediate bus service (LRT 10 bus) connecting the Masjid Jamek LRT station and the Bandaraya LRT station following the service disruption between the two stations,” it said.

The intermediate bus service will operate using 10 buses with a 10-minute frequency.

Users also have the option to use other alternative rail routes, such as Monorail and MRT on the Putrajaya Line, if they want to go to Hang Tuah or Chan Sow Lin.

Rail operations members and Prasarana auxiliary police will be assigned to the involved stations to assist and control the movement of passengers, it said. - Bernama