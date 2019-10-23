Opposition accuses Speaker of giving immunity to govt MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition has accused Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof of providing immunity to Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs after an Umno lawmaker was ejected and suspended from Parliament.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the opposition was regularly given unfair treatment in the Dewan Rakyat, saying Mohamad Ariff should treat every MPs equally regardless of their political affiliation.

He singled out Jelutong MP R. S. N. Rayer as an example of special treatment being accorded to government lawmakers.

“Jelutong has consistently made statements that were against the parliament standing order, but no action has ever been taken against him. He was never ejected, as there is immunity for government MPs, that they are being protected,” he told reporters in Parliament, here, today.

He said this after Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was booted out and suspended for two days for ignoring the Speaker’s orders and for accusing him of bias.

Ismail, who is Bera MP, said he regretted Mohamad Ariff’s decision, adding the he hoped for the latter to change his attitude and practise fairness and equality when chairing the Lower House.

“When he’s sitting on the Speaker’s chair, he should not be representing any party. Instead, he should represent all lawmakers.

“I hope after this the Speaker can put aside his political affiliation and act in a fairer manner when he’s sitting on his chair,” he said.

Mohamad Ariff was previously a member of Parti Amanah Negara, before he was appointed as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

He relinquished his posts as the party’s disciplinary chief and as a member of the experts’ advisory committee on July 1, a day before his name was proposed as Speaker.