Opposition members of Parliament in PH add value to govt

GEORGE TOWN: PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the participation of opposition MPs in Pakatan Harapan (PH) could add value to the effort to strengthen the government.

Saifuddin Nasution who is Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said the situation could contribute to attaining two-thirds majority by PH in Parliament.

“If the matter of (opposition MPs in PH) is seen in this context, I think there is added value as the government needs the strength of two-thirds majority to carry out changes which faced such constraint earlier. The matter is related to the policies we want to implement for the benefit of the people.

“If the entry of MPs could contribute towards this direction to strengthen the two-thirds majority of PH, I think this is a value-added point,” he told reporters after attending a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) here today.

He was commenting on the move by a group of Umno leaders to quit the party and cross over to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

However, Saifuddin Nasution said opposition MPs could not just become any member of PH component parties as they should be vetted according to several resolutions agreed by PH Presidential Council.

He said their participation in any PH component parties should be studied case by case.

“If there are MPs who have quit their old party, and after a period of time apply to join any PH component parties, their applications will be reviewed on a case to case basis.

“This included consideration on whether the applicant is tainted. We have to do so to ensure the applicant does not bring the same trouble which made the people angry,” he said.

Asked on allegations that Bersatu wanted to dominate PH following the acceptance of former Umno leaders in the party, Saifuddin Nasution said he did not want to comment on speculative or theoretical matters.

“As a PH Presidential Council member, I have been attending its meeting every three weeks and I could see how PH moves as a strong, mutual respecting and frank team in the past seven months,” he said. — Bernama