Opposition MPs yet to submit resignation letters to PAC

KUALA LUMPUR: The three opposition MPs who announced that they were quitting the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) earlier this week have yet to submit their resignation letters.

PAC deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh said the committee had not been formally informed despite the fact that an announcement had already been made in the media.

Nonetheless, Wong told reporters at the Parliament lobby today, the PAC would still have a quorum to proceed with its meetings.

On Monday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Umno’s Datuk Noraini Ahmad (Parit Sulong MP) and Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (Jasin MP), and PAS’ Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (Kota Baru MP) would resign from the PAC until the chairman’s position was returned to the Opposition.

PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar has already quit the PAC for the same reason.

This was in protest against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to retain Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee as the chairman despite the fact that he left Umno to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia earlier this month.

Mahathir later said the Beluran MP would be replaced once a suitable candidate was found.

Later Kiandee told reporters that he would stay on until a new chairman is appointed.

He also confirmed that none of the three opposition MPs were present at today’s meeting.

When asked how many cases were still pending before the PAC, he said one on refund of the Goods and Services Tax and another on the Vehicle Entry Permit from Singapore were almost complete.

Deputy speaker Nga Kor Ming had earlier said that Kiandee would step down as chairman only after all pending cases had been dealt with.