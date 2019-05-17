Opposition should move on, accept defeat in GE14: Syed Saddiq

IPOH: The opposition needs to move on and accept their loss in the 14th General Election instead of issuing ridiculous statements which could confuse the people.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said they should aim to be a strong and credible opposition to ensure the voice of the people could be heard by the ruling government.

“I think they are still shocked at Umno and BN’s (Barisan Nasional) defeat in the last general election, so they are trying various means (to be in power again),” he told reporters after breaking fast with Perak Bersatu Youth at Laman Darul Ridzuan at the old menteri besar’s official residence, yesterday.

He was asked on the statement made by Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, chairman of the Umno Council of Advisors, on Wednesday that the distribution of seats between Umno and PAS for the 15th General Election should be discussed from now due to the possibility of a snap election.

To this contention, Syed Saddiq, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said the Pakatan Harapan-led government’s focus was on giving the best services to the people of different races, religions and political ideology.

“ ... not politicking all the time as we had gone through a general election only a year ago, so we have four more years before the next elections.”

He said the opposition leaders had been trying various means (to get back into power) including wanting to establish political cooperation with the current ruling government to form a unity government. — Bernama