KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of the new Dewan Rakyat Speaker and his deputy was met with pandemonium as both sides tried to drown out each other’s voices.

As former Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan was appointed as the new speaker, the Opposition continued to voice their unhappiness over his appointment.

They demanded that they be given 14 days to name a candidate for the post of Speaker while questioning his appointment.