Ops Hire: MACC detain another company director, two managers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) has detained another three individuals under Ops Hire to facilitate investigations into false claims and the misappropriation of the PenjanaKerjaya hiring incentive programme involving losses totalling RM100 million.

The first individual, a company director, 46, was arrested at the Putrajaya MACC office at around 8.30 pm yesterday while the two managers, 35 and 46, were arrested at the Pahang MACC office at around 4.30 pm yesterday, a source from the MACC said.

The director was detained on suspicions of submitting a false claim worth over RM1 million to the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) to obtain allocations under the National Economic Recovery Programme (Penjana) but not implementing the programme fully.

“Both company managers were arrested for being involved in submitting false claims to SOCSO worth over RM600,000 for the same reasons,” the source added.

The director has been remanded for four days till July 22 while the managers have been remanded for five days till July 23.

Meanwhile, MACC investigations senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests and said the cases would be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Currently, 45 suspects have been arrested under Ops Hire. - Bernama