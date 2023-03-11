Ops Ihsan: Fadhlina presents Yayasan Didik Negara humanitarian aid worth RM50,000

SEPANG: Yayasan Didik Negara, which is under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, has contributed humanitarian aid goods worth RM50,000 to be distributed to Palestinians.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek handed over the contribution of baby’s milk and children’s toys tonight at the warehouse of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) here, which is the collection centre for humanitarian aid items channelled by Malaysians through Ops Ihsan.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears when I saw the toys because it reminded me of the plight of the Palestinian children.

“Hopefully, these items will reach the children there, which would at least bring them joy,” she told Bernama.

Asked about the essence of her conversation with Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali, who was also present at the warehouse, Fadhlina said she could not hold back her tears after hearing Walid’s speech of appreciation for the concern of the people of this country towards the Palestinians.

“He (Walid) thanked all Malaysians and expressed his immense appreciation for their willingness to continuously donate,” she said.

Meanwhile, Syahrir Azfar Salleh of the Ops Ihsan Operations Committee said preparations for the first shipment of humanitarian aid goods for the Palestinians have been completed and ready to be transported through the El Arish International Airport in Egypt tomorrow night.

The first shipment involves medical requirements and other items weighing 20 tonnes, followed by the 30-tonne second shipment on Nov 10.

The media had reported that a total of 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid goods worth RM7 million had been collected through Ops Ihsan, which is regulated by 49 non-governmental organisations (NGOs). -Bernama