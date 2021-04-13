Ops letup 2021 launched to curb goods smuggling during festive season

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has launched Ops Letup 2021, which will last till May 9 to curb the distribution of smuggled products, especially fireworks, sparklers and liquor during the festive season.

The Customs department said in a statement yesterday that the operation will focus on locations such as shopping malls, night markets, Ramadan bazaars as well as residential premises.

The department also added that the operation is aimed to create awareness among the public about the department’s stern stand in curbing smuggling and compliance with existing laws, including the Customs Act 1967.

The Customs department urged the public to channel any information regarding smuggling activities by calling its toll-free line at 1-800-88- 8855 or contacting the nearest Customs office.

"The department assures that the identity of every informant will be kept confidential,” the statement read.- Bernama