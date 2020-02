PETALING JAYA: The federal police have launched a daily operation codenamed “Ops Mabuk” to clamp down on drink driving.

“The operation was initiated by Kuala Lumpur police and now has been extended to all states in the country,” Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department director Deputy Comm Datuk Azisman Alias told Malay Mail today.

A total of 919 individuals were arrested for drink-driving last year, an increase of 57 people from 862 in 2018.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said yesterday, the government would continue with efforts to amend existing laws on drunk driving offences to reduce road crashes involving drunk-drivers.

He said the amendments, which included imposing heavier penalties on drunk drivers, were expected to be tabled in Parliament in June or July this year.

“The law relating to offences for driving under the influence of alcohol has been tightened in several countries and we plan to follow international standards,“ he said.